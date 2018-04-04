Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News articles about Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0827074162471 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $325.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

