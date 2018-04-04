Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

News coverage about Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Home Depot earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 43.8803884670247 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

HD traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,556. The stock has a market cap of $201,903.80, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. Home Depot has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

