HomeBlockCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,264.00 (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. HomeBlockCoin has a total market cap of $102,356.00 and $3,264.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HomeBlockCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046440 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001484 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Profile

HomeBlockCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Trading

HomeBlockCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase HomeBlockCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HomeBlockCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HomeBlockCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HomeBlockCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HomeBlockCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.