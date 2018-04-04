Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,013 Shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Honda Motor worth $40,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 48.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $446,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. UBS raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,910.89, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $93.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

