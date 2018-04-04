Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,296,103,000 after buying an additional 2,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after buying an additional 207,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,439,000 after buying an additional 193,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,712,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,969,000 after buying an additional 317,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,747,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,113,000 after buying an additional 65,883 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

