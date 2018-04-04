Horan Capital Management Has $5.12 Million Holdings in PepsiCo (PEP)

Horan Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,092,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 221,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

