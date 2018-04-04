Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 181 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Friday, December 29th. N+1 Singer dropped their target price on Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 226.83 ($3.18).

Shares of HZD traded down GBX 8.78 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 141.22 ($1.98). 334,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,981. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($4.13).

In related news, insider Jonathan Milner acquired 90,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149,311.80 ($209,589.84). Also, insider Susan Galbraith acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,300 ($175,884.33). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 464,492 shares of company stock worth $76,709,180.

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc is a United Kingdom-based life science company. The Company uses gene editing and gene modulation application. Through the application of these technologies the Company enables researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cells to generate models that mimic the genetic abnormalities found in diseases such as cancer.

