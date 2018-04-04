Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Horizon Global reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Horizon Global had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Horizon Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Horizon Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Horizon Global (NYSE HZN) opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79, a P/E ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

