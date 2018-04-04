Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,189 Shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Get Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/horizons-nasdaq-100-covered-call-etf-qyld-holdings-boosted-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.