Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Given Media Impact Score of 0.09

News stories about Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hospital Co. of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3440985669663 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Hospital Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Hospital Co. of America in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on Hospital Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $96.86. 2,638,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,826. Hospital Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33,352.82, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hospital Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $5,052,547.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,284,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 28,650 shares of Hospital Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.07 per share, with a total value of $2,895,655.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 389,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,402,644.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/hospital-co-of-america-hca-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Hospital Co. of America

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospital Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospital Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.