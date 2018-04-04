Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13,199.31, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 44,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,076,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,878,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 473,713 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

