Host Marriott L P (HST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,263,092 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 35,245,150 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,471,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE HST opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,683.82, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Host Marriott L P has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Host Marriott L P had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Host Marriott L P’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Host Marriott L P will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Host Marriott L P’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Marriott L P by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,168,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Host Marriott L P by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Host Marriott L P by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,641,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,767,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Host Marriott L P by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,072,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Host Marriott L P by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,237,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,668,000 after purchasing an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on Host Marriott L P and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Marriott L P in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on Host Marriott L P and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Marriott L P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Marriott L P currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Host Marriott L P

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

