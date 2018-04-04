Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $6.40

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 435660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMHC. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.22. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,040,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,775 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,717,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 611,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,725,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 372,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,085,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 396,140 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-learning-technology-hmhc-sets-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-6-40.html.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.