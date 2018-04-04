Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.80. 231,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 741,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $784.09, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,904,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after buying an additional 220,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 319,315 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,689,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 606,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,717,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 611,018 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-learning-technology-hmhc-trading-1-5-higher.html.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.