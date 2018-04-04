J Lindsey Alley Sells 22,549 Shares of Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 22,549 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,054,165.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HLI stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,938.20, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 331,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

