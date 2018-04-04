Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Sells 4,599 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $215,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HLI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 178,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2,938.20, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 71.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 25.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

