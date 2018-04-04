Houston Lighting & Power (CNP) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Houston Lighting & Power were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Houston Lighting & Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on Houston Lighting & Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $1,179,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $27,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,894. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11,810.72, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. Houston Lighting & Power has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Houston Lighting & Power had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

