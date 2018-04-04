Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Trading Up 8.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 2,412,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,305,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. MKM Partners downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hovnanian Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $417.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 15.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,697,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 2,257,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

