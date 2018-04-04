Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 target price on Howard Hughes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,521.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,101,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,536,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.79. 244,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,958.27, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.17. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $114.28 and a 52 week high of $139.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $3.19. The company had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.83 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

