Howard Hughes (HHC) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6438560622368 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:HHC traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. 244,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $114.28 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,958.27, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $3.19. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

