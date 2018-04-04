Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in HRPT Properties Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,896,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 922,855 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a current ratio of 39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,816.21, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.08. HRPT Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. equities research analysts expect that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

