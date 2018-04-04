HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) Declares Stock Repurchase Program

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, March 14th. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get HRPT Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of HRPT Properties Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. 839,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,816.21, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HRPT Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 0.93%. research analysts anticipate that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of HRPT Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/hrpt-properties-trust-eqc-to-buyback-150-00-million-in-outstanding-stock-updated-updated.html.

HRPT Properties Trust Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for HRPT Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRPT Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.