HSBC (HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report published on Monday, March 19th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Santander upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. 1,849,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $190,785.72, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. HSBC has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $55.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 10.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 205.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

