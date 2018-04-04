Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil raised shares of Verizon Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.24.

NYSE VZ opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194,674.78, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,904,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,074,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,290 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,580,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

