Hshare Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 6:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Hshare has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00076047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Abucoins. Hshare has a total market cap of $231.10 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hshare alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020126 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 42,820,614 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hshare is a dual network blockchain comprised both of a blockchain-based network and a DAG-based network. It allows for anonymous transactions through the use of zero proof technology. The blockchain-based side of Hshare features a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EXX, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Huobi, ACX, Coinnest, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Allcoin, CoolCoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Kucoin, Abucoins, Binance and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hshare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.