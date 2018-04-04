HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HTG Molecular Diagnostics earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HTGM stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.65, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

