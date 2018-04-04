HTMLCOIN Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $64,500.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 94,006,874,004 coins and its circulating supply is 65,839,633,745 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

