Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huami (HMI) Share Price

Media stories about Huami (NYSE:HMI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huami earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.7809418581865 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Huami stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 12,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,332. Huami has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $12.62.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $115.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huami in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.40 target price on the stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corp is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. The Company designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. The Company markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The Amazfit range of products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers.

