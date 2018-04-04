Hudbay Minerals (HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “focus stock” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.27.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.79 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$513.30 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,200 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total transaction of C$271,268.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,800 shares of company stock worth $834,126.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

