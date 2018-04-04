Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $345,327.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Liqui and Upbit. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $345,327.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, YoBit, EtherDelta and Upbit. It is not possible to buy Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

