Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $1.66 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $104.91 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00023545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00689696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00172437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.pro.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

