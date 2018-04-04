Hush Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,419.00 (CRYPTO:HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Hush has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $12,419.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00013215 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00620959 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.02716290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036724 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00303362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00063060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191042 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00295157 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,571,113 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

