Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Hyatt (NYSE:H)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt (NYSE:H) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Hyatt worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hyatt by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt alerts:

Shares of Hyatt stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9,053.59, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hyatt has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Hyatt’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $344,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,486.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hyatt in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hyatt in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Hyatt (NYSE:H)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/hyatt-hotels-co-h-holdings-raised-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.