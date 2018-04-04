Hyper Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Hyper has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Hyper has a market cap of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007279 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded up 143.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000614 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015400 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017546 BTC.

About Hyper

HYPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

