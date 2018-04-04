AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,041 Shares of IBM (IBM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IBM by 151.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in IBM by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,441 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IBM by 9,678.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,347,000 after purchasing an additional 807,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138,239.67, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. IBM has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other IBM news, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

