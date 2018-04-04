IBM (IBM) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141,334.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

