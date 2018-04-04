Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,760,000 after acquiring an additional 294,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,278,000 after acquiring an additional 280,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 575,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $25,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253,431.80, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

