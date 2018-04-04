ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Acquires 7,975 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 4.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after buying an additional 835,541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,279,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 398,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $768,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,461.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,199 shares of company stock worth $1,765,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60,470.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

