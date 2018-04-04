Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Holdings Decreased by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,495 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment accounts for 1.4% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2,696.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.29. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 898,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,442.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Roth sold 44,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $667,464.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 744,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,903 shares of company stock worth $1,241,847 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

