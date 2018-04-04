ICO OpenLedger Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $323.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00036915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICO OpenLedger alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00704450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00178633 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033520 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX.

Buying and Selling ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICO OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICO OpenLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.