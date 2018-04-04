Icon Plc (ICLR) Receives $125.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Icon to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Icon stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.36. 411,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,732. The company has a market cap of $6,563.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Icon has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $124.65.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. Icon had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Icon’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,817,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after buying an additional 495,247 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,281,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,138,000 after buying an additional 233,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 530.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 869,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

