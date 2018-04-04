Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media headlines about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iconix Brand Group earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the brand management company an impact score of 45.8269094793168 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Iconix Brand Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 762,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,650. The company has a market cap of $65.70, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Iconix Brand Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The brand management company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 217.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that Iconix Brand Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

