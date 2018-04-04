Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $0.96

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 791465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICON. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Iconix Brand Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.84.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The brand management company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 217.71%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Iconix Brand Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,323 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,033 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

