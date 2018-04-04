IDT (NYSE:IDT) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:IDT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 54,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.03. IDT has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. IDT had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

