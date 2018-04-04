iExec RLC Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $65.97 million and $531,468.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00012047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, Gate.io and Livecoin. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

