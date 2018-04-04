IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151,029.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

