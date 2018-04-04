Ignis (IGNIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Ignis has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $3.70 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitcoin Indonesia, Stocks.Exchange, AEX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00699115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00184098 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035537 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.jelurida.com/ico.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, AEX, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC and Bitcoin Indonesia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

