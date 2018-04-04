Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Wright Medical Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,101.18, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

WMGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

