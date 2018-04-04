IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NASDAQ INFO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18,983.90, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,128 shares in the company, valued at $19,677,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

