Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 397,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,524.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in II-VI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 157.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 23.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIVI. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on II-VI in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

